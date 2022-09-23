Residents, referendum organizers in Kherson Region receive threats from Kiev — official

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. Members of Kherson Region electoral commissions and residents of the region taking part in the referendum on accession to Russia receive threats from Ukraine, says Sergey Cherevko, First Deputy Head of the regional military-civilian administration told reporters Friday.

"Threats are being made constantly, some our citizens have already got used to them. But I believe that the threats only prove that our today’s choice is right. Threats [towards the organizers of the referendum] are numerous; one only need to visit Ukrainian online groups to read all kinds of threats," Cherevko said.

He noted that, despite the coming threats, people line up in queues at mobile voting stations to cast their ballots.

The referendum on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation kicked off at 08:00 in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson Region and on liberated parts of the Zaporozhye Regions. It will last through September 27. For security reasons, the first four days of vote will take place in courtyard territories and via visits to people’s residences.