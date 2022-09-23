Top diplomats of Russia, Panama reaffirm plans to boost cooperation

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Panama, Sergey Lavrov and Erika Mouynes, who met on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly, reaffirmed their intentions to strengthen cooperation in various spheres.

"The top diplomats assessed the current state of Russia-Panama ties, reaffirmed intentions to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and to extend the legal and contractual framework," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Lavrov and Mouynes also "exchanged opinions on a number of international topics.".