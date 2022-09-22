Kiev’s shelling of Zaporozhye NPP creates risk of nuclear disaster, Lavrov warns

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Kiev’s shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant create the risk of a nuclear disaster, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine on Thursday.

"Criminal attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by the Kiev regime’s militants continue to go unpunished, creating the risk of a nuclear disaster," he pointed out.

According to the minister, the shelling attacks continue despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s personnel arrived at the station on September 1, and the side responsible for those attacks can be easily identified.

"Let me remind you that the IAEA mission’s visit to this plant was deliberately delayed, despite the fact that all details were agreed and coordinated back on July 3, and the mission could begin its visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at any time," the Russian top diplomat continued.

He added that ‘a very unsavory situation’ emerged shortly after, when the security department of the UN Secretariat refused to certify the route earlier approved by Russia and the IAEA. As a result, the mission’s visit was delayed by three months.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located near the city of Energodar, is currently controlled by Russian troops. The facility has been regularly shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces. An IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporozhye nuclear plant in early September. The international organization later released a report, calling for creating a safety zone around the facility. Two IAEA inspectors remain at the plant to monitor its condition.