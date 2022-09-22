Lavrov describes events happening in Ukraine since 2014 as "impunity"

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The events that have been happening in Ukraine since 2014 can be described in no way other than impunity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ministerial level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Thursday.

"As far as I understand it, today's meeting was prompted by some delegations’ wish to discuss the issue of impunity in Ukraine. I think this is very, very timely, because this term - impunity - reflects what has been happening in that country since 2014," he said.

"The nationalist radical forces, outright Russophobes and neo-Nazis then came to power as a result of an armed coup with direct support from the Western countries. Immediately after that they embarked on the path of lawlessness and utter disregard for the fundamental human rights and freedoms: the right to life, freedom of speech, access to information, freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and the right to use one's native language," Lavrov said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the crimes committed during the "Maidan" events in February 2014 still remained uninvestigated. Those responsible for the monstrous tragedy in Odessa on May 2, 2014, when about 50 people were burned alive in the local House of Trade Unions are still unpunished.

"The political assassinations of Oles Buzina, Pavel Sheremet and other public figures and journalists are on the same list," Lavrov added.