Lavrov confirms Russia’s intention to cooperate with IAEA to stop Kiev from shelling NPP

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s intention to continue close cooperation with the IAEA in order to force Kiev to immediately cease shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Wednesday reads.

"During the conversation, an exchange of opinions on the security issues of nuclear facilities in Ukraine was held, including the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP). Lavrov confirmed the intention of the Russian side to continue close cooperation with the IAEA in order to force the Kiev regime to immediately cease the bombings of the aforementioned power plant and its adjacent territories, including the city of Energodar where the staff of the ZNPP and their families reside," the ministry noted.

The meeting between the Russian top diplomat and the IAEA chief took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier this month, the nuclear facility was visited by the IAEA mission led by Grossi. Later, the agency published a report urging to create a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant to prevent any accidents caused by military action.