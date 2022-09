MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubts on Sunday that it would be possible to separate the economies of Russia and Central Asia.

"This is hardly possible," the Kremlin spokesman said in the Rossiya-1 TV channel’s Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. program, in reply to a request from journalist Pavel Zarubin to comment on the US desire to disunite the economies of Russia and Central Asian countries.