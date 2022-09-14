Kremlin denies Moscow, Kiev were close to strike deal when special operation began

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed as utterly wrong the allegations that the deputy chief of Russia’s presidential staff, Dmitry Kozak, at the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine secured Kiev’s consent not to join NATO.

Reuters on Tuesday said Kozak "had struck a provisional deal" with Kiev at the very beginning of the special operation. Under the terms of the rumored deal Kiev pledged to meet Russia’s main demand Ukraine stayed out of NATO. The report claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly rejected the proposed agreement.

"That has absolutely no relation to reality. No such thing ever happened. It is absolutely incorrect information," Reuters quotes Peskov as saying.

On February 24, President Putin launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. After that, the US, the EU, Britain, as well as a number of other states, imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, the Western countries began to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev. The supplies are already estimated at billions of dollars.