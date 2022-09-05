Kiev’s calls for leaving Crimea distract attention from defeat near Kherson — opinion

SIMFEROPOL, September 5. /TASS/. Kiev's latest calls for evacuation from Crimea are nonsense and propaganda, designed to distract attention from Ukraine’s failed offensive on Kherson, the leader of Crimea’s Ukrainian community, Civic Chamber member Anastasia Gridchina, told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian railway operator announced that it was laying on special evacuation trains for Crimeans from Odessa, Zaporozhye and Krivoi Rog.

"Most likely, the whole fuss about evacuation from Crimea was started with a completely different aim. The ‘"counteroffensive’ on Kherson failed. Very soon, Ukrainians will understand what the real losses were and what Zelensky’s adventure has cost the country. Therefore, Kiev is keen to quickly shift the focus back to Crimea and to Crimeans’ ‘repatriation’," Gridchina believes.

The cynicism of Kiev’s initiative is "striking," she said. "Crimeans, who, if the Ukrainian authorities are to be believed, should now feel scared, are being invited to get on their own to Odessa, Zaporozhye or Krivoi Rog, where evacuation trains will pick them up. In other words, people are advised to rush across the front line and under HIMARS salvos (HIMARS is the US multiple launch rocket system being used by Ukraine - TASS) to make their way to the railway stations," Gridchina said.

She stressed that such calls looked stupid and were nothing but Kiev’s propaganda. The Crimeans have no reason to leave their region, which is "selflessly defended" by the military.

"Ours is a booming region: the Crimean Bridge, the Tavrida highway, many schools, hospitals, childcare centers, and apartment buildings have been put up; cultural facilities are being repaired and upgraded. Crimea’s budget revenues have more than tripled. Over these eight years - since Crimea returned home and became part of Russia - the residents of the Crimean Peninsula have finally realized how it feels when the government takes care of you," Gridchina said. She expressed the certainty that, in contrast to this, Crimeans in Ukraine should be prepared to see "economic ruin, lack of heating and wholesale mobilization.".