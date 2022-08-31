Ukrainian army hits ZNPP, Energodar 100 times in one day — local authorities

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours hit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the territory of the nearby city of Energodar more than a hundred times with drones and artillery from the community of Marganets, Energodar’s military-civilian administration said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours the power plant, the adjacent territories and the city have been hit more than 100 times by UAVs and high-explosive fragmentation-type artillery shells from the community of Marganets," the post reads. For now, there have been no casualties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Energodar’s military-civilian administration said that the city had experienced more than 60 Ukrainian strikes over the past day. Some strikes were against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The administration said the Ukrainian military continued to shell Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP on the eve of an IAEA mission’s visit. The radiation level at the power plant after Wednesday morning’s strikes is normal. There were no casualties.