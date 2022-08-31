‘Dangerous game’: Russian diplomat slams Europe’s position on Zaporozhye nuke plant

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday hit out at Europe’s inaction regarding the crisis around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) that is under continual attack by the Ukrainian military, emphasizing that this is cause for alarm and a ‘dangerous game’.

"[The right decision can be] the cessation of the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Any child can tell you that. In order to make the facility safe, it is necessary to stop shelling it. It is strange that adults do not understand this. This nuclear power plant is located in the heart of Europe. To pretend that no one understands the entire array of problems is a very dangerous game," the diplomat said in an interview with Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

The out-of-control Kiev regime has gone as far as using the nuke plant as a tool for blackmail, the spokeswoman stressed.

"But, perhaps, precisely because there is an understanding among the EU’s ranks that they cannot do anything - and the Kiev regime is just controlled by Washington while Brussels is also indirectly an instrument in US games - perhaps, this is why they simply distract the attention of their own population with endless anti-Russian sanctions," the diplomat pointed out.

"I sincerely hope that deep inside the Brussels bureaucracy, they are seriously pondering about the situation after all," Zakharova added.

"On the one hand, I have no desire to sow panic but this sense of inactivity by the leading European powers on this issue, which they have always regarded as extremely important verbally, evokes my feeling of alarm, to put it mildly," she said, pointing out that some time ago many European countries had given up nuclear power precisely due to safety concerns.