Armenian, Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions meet in Moscow

YEREVAN, August 30. /TASS/. The second meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation was held in Moscow to discuss organizational and procedural matters, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed organizational and procedural issues, exchanged views on their further work and regulations of the commission’s joint activities. Both sides thanked the Russian side for the good organization of the meeting," it said.

Before the meeting, the chairmen of the commissions, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shakhin Mustafayev, met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. "The sides confirmed their agreement to hold the third meeting as scheduled," the ministry said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed to set up commissions on the delimitation and security of the borders on May 23. The first meeting of the commission was held on the border between the two countries on May 24.