US afraid of making public evidence of Azov militants’ atrocities — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. The United States’ accusations in Russia’s address concerning a tribunal of Ukrainian war criminals in Mariupol are groundless, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Wednesday.

i"We have taken note of another groundless accusations against our country related to the Tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals," the embassy said in a commentary. "The upcoming Trial is aimed at bringing justice to war criminals, among which there are Nazis from the Azov (a Ukrainian nationalist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) Regiment. Washington is clearly afraid of making public the evidence of the inhumane acts committed by the members of this terrorist organization."

"The International Tribunal in Mariupol can shed light on the true essence of the Kiev regime, of which the United States diligently creates a bright and heroic image. American citizens will finally learn that in reality, their government is helping those who purposefully kill and torture the Russian people of Donbass and Ukraine," it said.

The embassy stressed that Russia is fully committed to the Geneva Convention and guarantees proper conditions to Ukrainian prisoners of war, which "cannot be said of the Kiev regime, which militants mistreated captured Russian soldiers."

"Finally, if the US authorities have questions about what happened in Mariupol, they could discuss it with the administration of the Donetsk People's Republic. It is an independent state," the embassy added.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that the US condemns the tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals in Mariupol as illegitimate.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said earlier that Ukrainian nationalists should stand tribunal and did not rule out that it will an international tribunal. One of such tribunals will be held in Mariupol. The DPR’s authorities said that necessary documents, including the carter, are being worked on.