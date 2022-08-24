Rosatom ready to assist IAEA mission to Zaporozhye nuclear plant — statement

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is ready to provide assistance to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the corporation, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Alexey Likhachev and Rafael Grossi thoroughly discussed the entire range of issues related to the IAEA’s intended mission to the Zaporozhye NPP. It was confirmed that Russia shared the IAEA director general’s determination to carry out the mission in the near future, as soon as the military situation on the ground allowed, and was ready to provide full assistance in arranging it, including in terms of logistics," the statement said.

Rosatom noted that Likhachev had emphasized the need to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Russia and Ukraine amid the Ukrainian military’s continued shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP and subversive activities against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The safety of nuclear facilities has always been an absolute priority for Russia, Rosatov stressed.

The meeting between Likhachev and Grossi also involved Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision Alexander Trembitsky and Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.