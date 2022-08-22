Russia’s lower house drafting ‘tough statement’ on Kiev’s shelling of Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The State Duma Council is preparing a "tough statement" addressing international parliamentary organizations and the UN over the Kiev regime’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Head of the A Just Russia - For Truth faction Sergey Mironov said on Monday.

"A decision has been made that we will draft a statement by the Duma Council and the faction heads will gather again on Thursday, from the morning of August 25 together with the chairman, and approximately at 3:00 p.m. we will convene the Duma Council that will adopt our tough statement that we will primarily address to the United Nations Organization and all international parliamentary organizations," Mironov told reporters after a meeting of State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin with the faction leaders.

As the faction leader stressed, the actions by the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are unacceptable. "The attempt to purposefully deliver strikes particularly at radioactive waste storage sites is a real crime against humanity," he emphasized.

The Duma Council will gather for its extraordinary meeting on August 25 to discuss, in particular, the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP, the Duma’s press office reported on Monday after a meeting of Duma Speaker Volodin with the faction leaders.

The Zaporozhye NPP situated in the town of Energodar is under the control of the Russian army. Over the past few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.

On August 19, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced that active negotiations were underway on sending the agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.

Lower house speaker signs resolution on Duma’s extraordinary meeting

Duma Speaker Volodin signed a resolution on Monday on convening the lower house’s extraordinary meeting on August 25, the Duma’s press office reported.

"State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has signed a resolution on holding an extraordinary session of the State Duma Council. The main issue is a statement in the wake of the threat that has emerged as a result of the Kiev regime’s bombardments of the Zaporozhye NPP," the press office said in a statement.

The main speakers on the issue will be Head of the Faction of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov, Head of the Faction of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Chairman of the Duma Committee on international Affairs Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Duma Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny and Chairman of the Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Ties with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov, the statement reads.

Following the results of the Duma Council meeting, bills submitted to the lower house will be forwarded to the Duma’s specialized committees, the press office reported.

Earlier, KPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov came up with an initiative to hold a Duma Council extraordinary meeting to discuss, in particular, the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP.