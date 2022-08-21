Prolonged conflict in Ukraine decreases possibility of diplomatic solution — Russian envoy

LONDON, August 21. /TASS/. A prolonged nature of a conflict in Ukraine caused by Western arms supplies will seriously hinder the search for a diplomatic settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with The Financial Times published on the newspaper’s website on Sunday night.

The diplomat cautioned that Moscow was expecting a long conflict as it reached a six-month mark, adding that currently he was not seeing an opportunity for diplomatic contacts between the sides. According to the envoy, Ukraine and a number of Western countries show their readiness to fight "to the last Ukrainian" which is supported by the continued weapons deliveries to the Kiev regime.