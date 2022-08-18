Only one reactor at Zaporozhye NPP currently in operation — region’s authorities

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at the moment is working in a rather lax mode, with only one reactor left in operation to keep the power plant’s own facilities going, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Thursday.

"The power plant’s workload is low. Only one reactor is in operation. It keeps the power plant’s own infrastructure going and also supplies electricity to Ukraine," Balitsky said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Balitsky recalled that Ukraine continued to receive power supply from the Zaporozhye NPP about one million dollars worth a day, but artillery bombardments were continuing.

"The regime [of President Vladimir Zelensky] knows well that they have lost the power plant forever. Now it will be serving the Ukrainian people," he stressed.