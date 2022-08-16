Kiev’s provocations against nuclear facilities threaten global security — Security Council

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich think that Kiev’s provocations with regards to nuclear facilities are a threat to global security, the press service of the Russian Security Council said following bilateral talks on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged opinions on the situation in Ukraine. It was emphasized that the Kiev regime’s deliberate provocations against nuclear facilities openly condoned by the West represent a significant threat to European and global nuclear and radiation security," the statement reads.

Additionally, the two officials expressed concern over the increasing possibility of weapons supplied to Kiev by the West ending up in the hands of criminal, extremist and terrorist structures operating in various countries.

Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s premises in Energodar, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.