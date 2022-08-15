Shoigu, Guterres exchange views on fact-finding mission in Yelenovka

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres exchanged view about the operation of the fact-finding mission following the incident at a detention center in Yelenovka, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"They also exchanged views about the operation of the fact-finding mission following the incident at the Yelenovka detention center," it said.

Apart from that, they discussed UN initiatives concerning easing exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier that on July 29 Ukrainian troops delivered a strike from US HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems at a detention ward in Yelenovka. The ministry said later that Russia invited experts from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to conduct an unbiassed investigation.