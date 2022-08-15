Russian diplomat warns US against interfering in investigations in other countries

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Washington should not interfere in investigations conducted in other countries the way it’s not interfering in an investigation into former US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"Why then do they interfere in other investigations? Since the White House and the Department of State don’t interfere in US probes, they should also refrain from interfering in investigations conducted in sovereign countries," she pointed out, commenting on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s statement that the White House was not interfering in the situation around a search of Trump’s estate.

FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida home on Monday. A total of 11 sets of classified documents were seized, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to a warrant that was released to the public on Friday, the search was related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.