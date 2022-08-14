Authorities suggest halting Zaporozhye NPP due to continuous attacks — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The government of the Zaporozhye Region is looking into the possibility of halting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) due to Ukraine’s continuous shelling, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"In view of continuing shelling of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian armed forces local authorities propose to stop this facility in order to avoid nuclear disaster," Ulyanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukrainian prime minister’s advisor Yuri Boyko mentioned the possibility of shutting down the station’s reactors. However, Ukraine’s Energoatom company refuted the report.

The Zaporozhye NPP is now under the control of the Russian army. Over the last few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks were repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It consists of six power units and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine.

Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power.