Russia ready to deliver required equipment to Zaporozhye NPP if need be, envoy says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia can deliver missing equipment to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), if the UN nuclear watchdog’s mission reveals problems of this kind during its visit to the facility, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"It is very important that IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] specialists, specialists of the system of guarantees who confirm that the entire nuclear material is in peaceful use get convinced personally that the station functions normally," the envoy said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"If there are some problems, some equipment is missing and so on, they will be able to establish the real state of things during their visit and draw donor states and Russia can be among them for the deliveries of missing measurement and checking equipment, some spare parts," Ulyanov pointed out.

The possibilities of the Ukrainian propaganda for speculations will dwindle, if the UN nuclear watchdog’s mission gets acquainted with the real situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, the envoy said.

On June 3, the Russian side and the leadership of the IAEA Secretariat completely agreed on the route and the schedule of a visit by the agency’s international mission of experts to the Zaporozhye NPP. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi personally planned to lead the mission. However, the trip was disrupted at the last moment by the UN Secretariat’s Department for Safety and Security.