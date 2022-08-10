Majority of Zaporozhye residents polled support joining Russia — institute

MELITOPOL, August 10. /TASS/. The vast majority of the residents of the Zaporozhye Region (77%) are ready to participate in a referendum with 82% of them supporting the region acceding to Russia, according to data of the Republic of Crimea’s Institute for Political and Sociological Research.

"The institute regularly conducts opinion polls of the residents of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The surveys are conducted in Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, Chernigovka, Tokmak and other cities and populated localities. The main subject of the poll is the attitude to the future referendum on the region’s accession to the Russian Federation. The majority of the residents of the Zaporozhye Region are ready to participate in the voting and support joining Russia," the statement on the institute’s official website reads.

As of this August, 77% of the region’s residents polled are ready to participate in the referendum if it is held in the near future (69% in June 2022), with 82% of them supporting the accession of the Zaporozhye Region to Russia (63% in June). That said, according to the survey, out of those ready to participate in the referendum, only 3% would like for the Zaporozhye Region to remain in Ukraine (11% in June).

In addition to the upcoming referendum, the poll involved the issues of Russian citizenship and the work of volunteers. Some 78% (66% in June) assessed the opportunity to receive a Russian passport and citizenship as positive while 61% of the residents think that aid provided by the volunteers in the Zaporozhye Region is substantial (45% in June).

Some 1,000 residents of the Zaporozhye Region took part in the survey which used a gender-and age-based quota sample. Some 73% of those polled reside in cities and 27% in rural areas. The poll was conducted via phone with the margin of error amounting to 2.1%. Member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov published the results.

In 2014, the institute conducted an exit poll during the voting at the referendum on the reunification of Crimea with Russia.