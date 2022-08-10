IAEA mission can only visit Zaporozhye NPP if Kiev does not intervene — envoy to Kiev

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Kiev must stop shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in order for the IAEA mission visit to take place, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.

"I must say that in order for the mission’s visit to take place and pass successfully, it is necessary that the Ukrainian side, at least, does not create artificial obstacles. We'll see how it goes this time, so far the Ukrainian side and its officials have not given the slightest reason to believe that Kiev welcomes such a mission, rather the opposite," he said.

"I think it is in our interest that this happens as soon as possible, but security considerations will certainly play a very serious role, sending an international mission under fire from Ukrainian artillery is quite problematic, so the Ukrainians should stop shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant immediately," Ulyanov added.