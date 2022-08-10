DPR leader points blame to Washington for Kiev’s crimes in Donbass

YELENOVKA, August 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his team are directly involved in crimes being committed by the Ukrainian authorities against Donbass civilians, the leader of the Donbass People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian intelligence official [Vadim] "Skibitsky recently confirmed openly that the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and potential targets are being coordinated with the United States. What’s the message here? In effect, Biden and his team are directly involved in crimes being committed against civilians in Donbass and other liberated areas," the DPR leader told reporters.

Western leaders who support Kiev also support crimes being committed by the Ukrainian authorities, Pushilin emphasized.

"These crimes are literally committed daily, with civilian facilities and vital infrastructure being shelled. Strikes on civilians, residential buildings, large cities where lots of people live and where there are no military facilities have been conducted on a daily basis," the DPR leader added. He also mentioned the Ukrainians’ latest "practice" of scattering prohibited Lepestok anti-personnel mines in the republic’s residential areas.

In an interview with the Telegraph earlier this month, Skibitsky said before every strike, discussions were held between the US and Ukraine "that would allow Washington to stop any potential attacks if they were unhappy with the intended target.".