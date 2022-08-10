Kiev forces keep trying to hit detention sites for Ukrainian POWs, Donetsk leader says

YELENOVKA /DPR/, August 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military keeps trying to carry out strikes on the detention sites where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we record attempted missile strikes every day. Our air defenses remain operative, we continue to take advantage of intelligence and use unmanned aerial vehicles, which make their plans clear, as we take all the possible measures to prevent such shelling attacks," he pointed out.

According to Pushilin, detention sites for prisoners of war remain under tight control and the use of air defenses has been stepped up.

On July 29, the Ukrainian military shelled a pre-trial detention center in the Yelenovka settlement where captured Ukrainian troops are kept, including members of the Azov Battalion (outlawed in Russia). The attack killed 51 people and left another 142 wounded.