Thirty-five civilians wounded by Lepestok anti-personnel mines — DPR mission

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. The number of civilians wounded by Lepestok anti-personnel mines scattered by the Ukrainian military in its bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with cluster munitions has risen to 35, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Wednesday.

"As of the morning of August 10, there have been 35 instances of civilians, among them a child, wounded in blasts of Lepestok mines in the DPR. One of the injured civilians died of wounds in the hospital," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

In the past 24 hours, two civilians were killed and another 20 wounded in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also 1,215 customers remain disconnected from power supply after the Kiev regime’s continued bombardments of the settlement of Bairak in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka, it said.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a Soviet pressure-type anti-personnel mine. These mines can be scattered remotely by launching rockets with cluster munitions. The mine’s casing is made of plastic in colors that make it extremely difficult to detect. The mines are extremely dangerous for civilians as their unusual shape makes it difficult to see a dangerous object.