Russia expects UN head to support IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 10. /TASS/. Russia expects UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take some actions in support of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation's visit to the Zaporozhye NPP, a high-ranking Russian diplomat told reporters on Tuesday.

"Now, a lot depends of the UN Secretariat and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres himself, because he is one of those whose word of support for this visit is necessary. But not only he needs to speak out, he also needs to make this visit happen," Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said.

"We will assist him by all means," the Russian diplomat continued.

"At some point, we were ready to receive inspectors, everything was ready, but the security department of the UN Secretariat refused to permit it. The IAEA is not allowed to violate those recommendations. The mission did not take place," he added. "This came as a huge surprise for everyone, including IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi."

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine. The Zaporozhye NPP consists of six power units and from 1996 it operated as a detached unit of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company controlled by Kiev.

In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control. Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power. There are plans to direct part of electricity generated at the Zaporozhye NPP to Crimea.