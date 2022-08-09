LPR militia reports death of high-placed Ukrainian officer in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The intelligence service of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has information on the death of a high-placed Ukrainian officer in Donbass and the arrival of a commission of Ukraine’s General Staff to investigate the incident, LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Tuesday.

"Our intelligence has found out that a commission of the Ukrainian General Staff has arrived to investigate the incident related to the death of a high-ranking Ukrainian officer," Marochko said in a live broadcast on Russia’s TV Channel One.

The Ukrainian military command is working out methodological recommendations to prevent the deaths of officers and plans to send them out to the troops. No Ukrainian officers have remained at the Donbass frontline while the staff of sergeants and private is being replenished by mobilized servicemen discharged from hospitals, the LPR people’s militia officer said.