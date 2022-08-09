IAEA mission’s visit to Zaporozhye NPP canceled by UNDSS at last minute — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A visit by an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was canceled by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) at the very last minute, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry recalled that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi planned to lead the mission, which was agreed on June 3.

"In the closest coordination with the agency, we managed to settle all the problems linked with the organization of this difficult in the current environment event. But at the very last minute, the United National Department of Safety and Security gave it a red light. The visit was scuttled. Kiev’s authorities used it to invigorate its provocation and shelling attacks on the nuclear power plant," it said.