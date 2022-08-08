Entire Zaporozhye region is to be liberated before referendum, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The entire territory of the Zaporozhye region is to be liberated from neo-Nazis before the referendum on the region’s accession to Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"It would be necessary to free the entire territory of the Zaporozhye region from neo-Nazis. A part of the region is still controlled by Kiev. The entire territory is to be mopped up so that all its residents could express their attitude to the questions to be put for the referendum," Vladimir Dhzabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house), told TASS.

Zaporozhye region head Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier on Monday he has decreed to organize a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia.

By today, Kiev has lost control over more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region. However, the region’s administrative center, the city of Zaporozhye, where nearly half of the region’s population is living, is still controlled by Kiev and its function is temporarily performed by Melitopol.