Crimea ready to support Zaporozhye Region in organizing referendum — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, August 8. /TASS/. The Crimean authorities are ready to support the Zaporozhye Region in organizing a referendum on joining Russia and share their experience, the republic's head Sergey Aksenov said on Monday on his Telegram channel, commenting on the signing of a Central Election Commission order by the Zaporozhye Region's head to begin preparing for the referendum.

"We welcome the decision of our brothers, who are firmly on the way of Crimea, the way of free and democratic expression of the will of the people. <...> For our part, we are ready to provide all necessary support in terms of organizing the referendum and using the Crimean experience," Aksenov wrote.

He expressed confidence that this process will continue.