US twists facts and distorts information by criticizing Griner sentence — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US officials and public organizations criticizing the sentence of basketball player Brittney Griner are twisting facts and distorting information, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

"We paid attention to the statements of a number of US officials, as well as public organizations criticizing the decision of the Russian court to sentence an American citizen Brittney Griner to 9 years in a penal colony for drug smuggling and possession. We note the distortion of facts and information," the Russian embassy noted. "Strictly speaking, such actions are not surprising and have become a common practice here," the diplomatic mission stressed.

"The fact that the American authorities have legalized drug use remains an internal matter of the United States and does not apply to the legislation of other states," the diplomats pointed out, "In our country, attempts to illegally import narcotic drugs are criminally punishable."

The Russian Embassy recalled that "there are about a hundred Russian citizens in American prisons and pre-trial detention centers," most of whom "are serving sentences for non-violent crimes". "Moreover, Washington has launched a real ‘hunt’ for Russians when they go abroad. Since 2008, more than 50 such cases have been recorded," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats emphasize that Russian citizens, "once in the hands of the American Themis, as a rule, are subjected to a biased attitude on the part of investigative authorities and courts". "In many cases, our compatriots are persuaded to admit guilt and make a deal with the investigation, despite the far-fetched accusations, and in case of refusal, they are sentenced to significant prison terms," the Russian diplomatic mission stated.

"We call on the United States to stop shifting problems from a sick head to a healthy one. The decision regarding Brittney Griner, as in the case of other American offenders, fully complies with the letter and spirit of Russian legislation," the Russian embassy summarized.

Griner’s sentence

On Thursday, Moscow Region’s Khimki Court sentenced the US basketball player to nine years in prison for smuggling and possession of drugs. The prosecution asked for 9.5 years. The court found the US national guilty under Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation or possession of narcotic drugs without intent to sell) and Article 229.1.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (significant drug smuggling).

Earlier, Washington offered Moscow to exchange Whelan and Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, imprisoned in the US for arms trade. The exchange became one of the points of discussion during the phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russian Foreign Ministry said after the call that Lavrov strongly suggested Blinken to return to "quiet diplomacy" on this issue.