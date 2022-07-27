Russian emphasizes need to unlock Afghanistan’s frozen assets

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian side emphasizes the need to unlock Afghanistan’s national assets illegally held by Washington, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechaev told a press briefing on Wednesday.

"On our part, we again drew attention to the need to unlock the national assets [of Afghanistan]," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on the results of the international conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent on July 26.

The illegal seizure of the Afghan funds by Washington and "European minions" obstructs the international community’s efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan after the 20-year American occupation, the Russian diplomat pointed out.