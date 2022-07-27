Russian diplomat castigates West for trapping Ukraine into slavish dependence

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The European Union and the United States have trapped Ukraine into slavish dependence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

She was asked to comment on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s remark that Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s words about Russia’s determination to help the Ukrainians get rid of the anti-people Kiev regime highlighted Moscow’s plans "to fully subdue Ukraine." Zakharova replied: "I can tell her that her country’s actions, along with the activities of other EU members and the US, are what has trapped Ukraine and the Ukrainian people into dependence, full slavish dependence on Western nations."

"Right now, during Sergey Lavrov’s visit, we can see African countries who spent years fighting for independence, trying to end slavery and drive colonialists away. On the other hand, there is Ukraine, that has been struggling for years to achieve the opposite goal, it has been fighting against its own independence in order to become a Western colony. Unfortunately, the situation shows that the Kiev regime, the Ukrainian political in-crowd, has managed to do that," the Russian diplomat added. "It is an astonishing process, but such things happen in history," she noted.