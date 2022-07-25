SCO top diplomats confirm personal presence at meeting in Tashkent

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers have confirmed that they will attend the upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Uzbekistan, the press service of the SCO Secretariat told TASS on Monday.

"All eight ministers have confirmed their readiness to arrive," the SCO Secretariat said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tashkent on July 28-29. She said that the foreign ministers will give prioritize the upcoming SCO Heads of State meeting scheduled for September 15-16 in Samarkand.

Zakharova added that during the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting "there will be an exchange of views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also scheduled a number of bilateral meetings, the diplomat noted.