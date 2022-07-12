Kherson Region seeks to defend itself from Western aggression, official says

KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. The Kherson region is defending itself not from Ukraine and its people but from the collective West’s aggression, Deputy Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov said on Tuesday.

"The recent attack on the city of Novaya Kakhovka involved US-made weapons and targeted civilian infrastructure. We simply have to defend ourselves, not from Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but from the collective West, namely America, who always seeks to stealthily create conditions so that we once again find ourselves on the frontline," Stremousov said in a video posted on Telegram. "Our Slavic peoples need to unite to confront not just the collective West but everything war-related," he added.

At the same time, in Stremousov’s words, the Ukrainian authorities are ready to attack civilians the way they have been doing it in Donbass for eight years. "This is the reason behind the special military operation, this is why it is necessary," the official stressed.

The Ukrainian military keeps bombarding settlements in the Kherson Region after Kiev lost control of it. Novaya Kakhovka came under attack on Monday night. Apart from damaging buildings, the shelling detonated mineral fertilizer depots. According to the city’s authorities, at least seven people were killed in the strike and about 60 suffered injuries.