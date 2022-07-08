Russian deputy envoy slams allegations Russia is against cross-border aid to Syria as lies

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The allegations that Russia opposes the extension of cross-border aid mechanism in Syria are lies, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Friday.

"The picture, which our Western counterparts are trying to present, that Russia is allegedly against the mechanism of cross-border aid and is against the extension of this mechanism are absolutely false," he said.

Polyansky pointed out that Russia had proposed an option that extended the resolution for six months with possible extensions in the future, but Western countries insisted on the option that, as it was in 2021, would automatically extend the resolution for up to a year.