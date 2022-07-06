Lawmaker criticizes EU plan to use seized Russia assets to help Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. State Duma Committee on International Affairs Chairman Leonid Slutsky on Wednesday criticized moves by the EU to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Responding to a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about preparing legislation to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine, he said that would mean invalidating ownership rights in Europe for anyone who disagrees with Washington and Brussels.

"European officials are moving further and further away from their principles and are ready to legitimize vulgar expropriation," Slutsky, who is also the leader of the LDPR, said on Telegram. "It turns out that ownership rights in Europe are valid only for those who recognize the protectorate of Washington and Brussels."

Slutsky said that would violate the rule of law.

According to the European Commission, the European Union froze the assets of Russian businessmen worth about 10 billion euros as part of sanctions over Ukraine. European nations also froze 23 billion euros in Russian Central Bank assets, as of the end of May, according to the Commission.