Medvedev savages US policies for leaving trail of deaths on par with Hitler regime

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev took to his Telegram channel on Wednesday and shot down the ‘absurd’ idea of creating ‘tribunals’ against Russia.

He also pointed out that no supranational body had ever been established to condemn the United States, whose belligerent actions have killed millions of people in various countries.

According to the ex-PM, attempts to create tribunals or courts for the so-called investigation of Russia’s actions "aren’t just legally invalid." "The idea of punishing a country that has the largest nuclear potential is absurd in itself and potentially creates a threat to the existence of mankind," Medvedev pointed out.

"What tribunal condemned the US for spilling an ocean of blood there (in Vietnam - TASS) and in other places? There was none! No supranational body was established to that end, yet the number of victims of the US’ criminal policies is comparable to that of the victims of the Hitler regime," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council emphasized.