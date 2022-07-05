Ukrainian strikes forcing Russian army to continue operation beyond Donbass

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is doing everything to make it impossible for the Russian army to stop on the borders of the Donbass republics, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.

"Some people are asking what our goal is and when all this will end. It will end when our peaceful cities and towns no longer come under shelling attacks. What they [the Ukrainians] are doing is forcing our troops not to stop on the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic because strikes [on Russian regions] are coming from the Kharkov regions and other regions of Ukraine," he pointed out.

Volodin emphasized that Russian lawmakers needed to make sure that the special military operation "is successfully completed." "Our task is to provide our soldiers and officers with everything they need and resolve issues related to strengthening the defense industry," he said, adding that Ukraine was committing crimes that "will be met with a very tough response."

On July 3, the Ukrainian military targeted the Russian city of Belgorod using Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions. Russian air defenses intercepted the missiles but their fragments fell on a home.