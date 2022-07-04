Moscow works on scenarios in case blockade of transit to Kaliningrad continues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4./TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the situation with the transit of cargo to Kaliningrad will be resolved, meanwhile looking into various scenarios in case the blockade continues, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are waiting for this situation to be resolved. We hope for the better, but, of course, we are also mulling various schemes in case of the worst-case scenario, in case of the worst-case developments. So for now we do not want to elaborate, we still hope that some common sense will prevail," Peskov said when asked about the response plan submitted by the regional authorities to the government and the presidential administration.

Lithuania earlier halted rail and motor transit of goods under sanctions from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad Region. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin said Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and contradict international agreements.