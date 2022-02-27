Russia still has friends in world - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia still has friends in the world, for instance, China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Of course, we have," she said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked whether Russia still has any friends.

"Look at the reaction of world giants. Those who are not seeking to present themselves as giants, but who really are giants. In particular, China. You must have seen this reaction," she said.