Russia ready for dialogue where parties will hear each other - senior legislator

MOSCOW, February 24./TASS/. Russia is always in favor of a dialogue on security issues, but it must be constructive and conducted on the condition that the parties pay heed to each other, the chairman of the State Duma’s committee for international affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia has always been in favor of dialogue, all the more on security issues. But it saw a blank wall in relation to its initiatives," the senior legislator said when asked whether Russia was ready to discuss security guarantees.

"All that is happening now is the result of that very policy of containment and development of Western hegemony," Slutsky said. "We come out for negotiations, but constructive negotiations where the parties hear each other and are ready for compromises," he explained.

"We have believed and we do believe that all matters must be resolved diplomatically, not through unilateral and unlawful sanctions," he said.