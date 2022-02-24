Russia delivered strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure, says Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian troops delivered strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said on Thursday.

"Russia delivered strikes against our military infrastructure and our border guards, border guard units. Explosions were heard in many cities of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"We are imposing martial law on the country’s entire territory," he added. Zelensky called on Ukrainians to remain calm and stay at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.

Civilians are not threatened, it assured.