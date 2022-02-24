Russia closed airspace on western border with Ukraine, Belarus

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia has closed airspace for civilian aircraft on the western border with Ukraine and Belarus, Russian aviation authorities said in the notice to airmen (NOTAM).

The Rostov flight zone will be closed until March 2, a source familiar with the full NOTAM version told TASS.

"The temporary regime of airspace use is established in view of high threat for flights of civilian aircraft, caused by use of armament and materiel," the notice space. Airspace is closed along the western border with Ukraine and Belarus at all heights.