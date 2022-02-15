OSCE unable to effectively respond to cross-border security challenges - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia states with regret that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is unable to effectively respond to cross-border security challenges due to unilateral approach demonstrated by several countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"Key problems of counter-terrorism are also discussed within the OSCE, which has enormous potential in this sphere. In recent years, the Russian side has been successfully using the platform of OSCE anti-terrorist conferences to promote our basic positions in this sphere and international counter-terrorist initiatives," he said. "But now, we state with regret that this large regional organization is unable to effectively respond to cross-border security challenges, including anti-terrorism, due to unilateral approaches of a number of countries, which are seeking to prop up disputable, non-consensus concepts, which shatter the present-day system of international law and create dangerous conditions for interfering into domestic affairs of countries."

According to the senior Russian diplomat, Russia also sees attempts at diverting the OSCE’s practical work toward artificially hyped gender and human rights aspects, "which cannot but tell on its effectiveness.".