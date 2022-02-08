Another ‘window to Europe’, new Berlin Wall put up? Envoy says hard to reach out to West

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow does not want to "hew out a window to Europe" again, but it is very difficult to get through to Western partners, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Indeed, it is very difficult to reach out to our Western partners today. Rather, it is easier to get through to public opinion. It is as if 30 years ago the Berlin Wall was broken down, everyone rejoiced, and now a new one has been put up. I really don't want to use a power drill to hew out a new window to Europe after all," he said.

"It seems to me that you have to be able to not only listen but also hear your partner. This is, by the way, one of the main features of our modern diplomacy. And, unfortunately, we are often faced with a constant repetition of cliches, so we have to use such figurative expressions to somehow get through," the ambassador said.