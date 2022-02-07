Unilateral sanctions infringe upon UNSC prerogatives — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, February 7. /TASS/. Russia views any unilateral sanctions as an infringement upon the United Nations Security Council’s prerogatives, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"Russia has traditionally been guided by the understanding that UN Security Council’s sanctions are the only legitimate ones," he said at a UNSC meeting. "In this context, the practice of using unilateral coercive measures by individual states and their associations causes ever-growing concerns. We consider such sanctions as an infringement upon the Council’s prerogatives, which create obstacles for peace."

"Moscow interprets the practice of the use of such restrictions as an infringement on countries’ sovereignty and interference into their domestic affairs," he stressed.

"The tendency of the wider use of unilateral sanctions undermines the norms and institutions of international law," he noted, adding that especially repulsing is "the situation when some countries insist on the implementation of their sanctions and use restrictions against economic operators of third countries which operate under their national laws."

"Such extraterritorial use of sanctions runs counter to the elementary norms of international law," Polyansky emphasized.