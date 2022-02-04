Russia expects West to give clear response on indivisible security issue — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects Western countries to give a clear response on how they understand the principle of indivisible security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"We are waiting for a clear response from them. We will decide if there is room for substantive dialogue based on the response," she pointed out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message on indivisible security to the top diplomats of the United States, Canada, and a number of European countries on January 28. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on the security guarantees that Moscow expects to receive from Washington and NATO. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.