Putin, Johnson to discuss Ukraine situation, subject of security guarantees — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss the situation in Ukraine and Moscow’s proposals for security guarantees in their phone call on Wednesday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"It can be expected that the leaders will again walk through the hot-button issues of the European agenda," he said. "That’s Ukraine’s domestic settlement, given Johnson’s visit to Kiev yesterday, and our proposals for providing long-term legally binding security guarantees to Russia."

"These two will be the key issues," he went on to say.

In addition, he said the leaders may raise some issues regarding bilateral cooperation, which at the moment is "at a very, very low level."

Ushakov said that the call between Putin and Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the British prime minister’s office said that Johnson planned to have a telephone conversation with Putin on Monday to discuss the situation around Ukraine. The Kremlin stressed that Moscow did not announce this conversation, but did not rule out that it could take place.